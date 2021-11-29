Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Top 5 Current Affairs: 29 November 2021

‘The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021’ was passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the very first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Winners of Ballon dOr award

The Ballon d’Or 2021 winner will be announced on November 29, 2021. The ceremony is taking place after a break of one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ballon d’Or 2021 is predicted to be Lionel Messi. The Ballon d'Or is one of the oldest and most prestigious individual awards in football. They are presented annually by the French news magazine France Football. 

India releases revised guidelines for international arrivals

The Ministry of Health has revised the guidelines for international arrivals in India. They will come into effect from December 1, 2021. The decision by the Indian Government has come in the wake of the newly reported COVID-19 variant ‘Omicron’. The guidelines issued by the Government include the self-declaration form on the Online Suvidha Portal and the mention of the last 14 days' travel details.

Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in both Houses of Parliament

‘The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021’ was passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the very first day of the Winter Session of Parliament. The new bill will cancel the three controversial farm laws that were passed by the Parliament in 2020. The bill was passed amid the ruckus and the sloganeering by the opposition members.

Novovirus cases in Kerala

Norovirus has infected 57 people in Kerala including 54 students and three workers in a hostel of St. Mary’s College. This is the first time that the norovirus infection has been reported in Thrissur, Kerala. As per the Health Officials, the virus must have spread through food or drinking water.

Dollar Seshadri passes away at 76

Dollar Seshadri, an officer on special duty (OSD) at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) passed away at the age of 74. He suffered a cardiac arrest. In 1978, Dollar Seshadri had joined Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam and served for the temple body for over 4 decades. He had continued his services even after his retirement in 2007 as an officer on special duty. 

