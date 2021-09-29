Top 5 Current Affairs: 29 September 2021

Government dissolves Ordnance Factory Board

The Ordnance Factory Board will be dissolved with effect from October 1, 2021. OBF supplies arms, ammunition and clothing to the Indian armed forces. The Central Government informed that 41 OFB factories will be split into seven new corporate entities. The board is the main producer of weapons and military equipment in India.

PM Modi dedicates 35 crop varieties to nation

Prime Minister Modi virtually dedicated 35 crop varieties with special traits to the nation. The new crop varieties will help in tackling the larger problem of climate change and malnutrition. He also recalled the massive locust attack in many states in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and noted that the nation tackled the attack by making a lot of effort.

Pan-India toll-free senior citizens helpline number

Elder Line, the first Pan-India toll-free helpline number 14567 for senior citizens has been launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The helpline number will provide free information and guidance on pension and legal issues. It will also intervene in cases of abuse, and extend emotional support. Due to the pandemic, the elderly population in the country has been facing many challenges.

Nirbhaya Programme launched in UP

"Nirbhaya - Ek Pahal" programme under Mission Shakti- Phase 3 has been launched by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Under the programme, 75,000 women in Uttar Pradesh would get connected with state banks. They will be able to get loans at cheaper interest rates & get benefits of state subsidies under PM Mudra Yojana for 3 months.

Fumio Kishida to be next Japan PM

After being elected as the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Fumio Kishida is set to become the new Prime Minister of Japan. Kishida will succeed outgoing party leader and PM Yoshihide Suga. He had earlier announced his decision to step down from the position. Fumio Kishida is also the former foreign minister of Japan.