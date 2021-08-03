Top 5 Current Affairs: 3 August 2021

Maharashtra reported first Zika Virus case

The First Zika virus case has been reported in Maharashtra. A 50-year old woman in Purandar Tehsil (Pune) was diagnosed with a deadly infection. She was diagnosed with Zika virus as well as Chikungunya. The Government has rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to monitor the situation in the state.

Bhubaneshwar first city to achieve 100% vaccination

Bhubaneshwar in Odisha has become the first city in the country to achieve 100% vaccination coverage against Coronavirus. Reportedly, 18 lakh 16 thousand people in the city have been vaccinated. Around 1 lakh migrant population have also been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID vaccine.

New theory behind oxygen growth on the Earth

Scientists have come up with a new theory that suggests that long days on the Earth led to the production of breathable air on the planet. The theory suggests that the continuous daylight kick-started the microbes into producing lots of oxygen, leading to life as we know on Earth.

Sugar industry de-licensed

The Government has de-licensed the sugar industry. The step has been taken to encourage the setting up of new sugar mills in the country. The news was shared by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. He said that the government has been encouraging the sugar mills to divert excess sugarcane to ethanol blended with petrol. A long-term measure to deal with excess sugar.

1,000 Khelo India Centers in the country

The government will establish 1,000 Khelo India Centers all over the country. Out of these centers, 360 have already been notified. The selected athletes under the scheme will also be provided with the financial assistance of Rs. 6.28 lakh per athlete per annum.