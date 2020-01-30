Top 5 Current Affairs: 30 January 2020

First case of Coronavirus confirmed in India

The Government of India has confirmed the first positive case of Coronavirus in Kerala. According to the government statement, a student returned from Wuhan found positive of Coronavirus. Special isolated wards have been introduced by the Kerala government. The patient has been kept in an isolated ward and being closely monitored.

Donald Trump proposes new peace plan

The President of USA, Donald Trump recently uncovered his peace plan for the middle-east area. Donald Trump was accompanied by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Donald Trump said that Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, the opposition leader were the major supporters of his peace plan. Donald Trump said that it is an opportunity for both sides to establish peace in the region.

Gita Sabharwal becomes UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand

Indian origin Gita Sabharwal has become UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand. UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed her after approval of the host government on January 29, 2020. A UN resident coordinator has the responsibility to lead the UN country team and to coordinate with the country to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Mahatma Gandhi's 72nd Death Anniversary observed

The nation observed 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 2020. It was the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948, in Birla House. The day is observed as Martyr’s day, however, another martyr’s day is celebrated on March 23 on the occasion of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev’s execution.

Indian Navy launched ‘Operation Vanilla’

Indian Navy recently sent INS Airavat to Madagascar as post-natural disaster relief. Indian Navy will provide basic help to the people of Madagascar like food, drinking water, shelter, medicines, sanitary pads, etc. The INS Airavat is capable to carry more than 500 troops and 10 battle tanks. It was commissioned in the Indian Navy on May 19, 2010.