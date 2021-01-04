Top 5 Current Affairs: 4 January 2021

PM Modi inaugurates National Metrology Conclave

PM Narendra Modi on December 4, 2020 inaugurated the National Metrology Conclave by delivering the inaugural address through video conference. The conclave is being organised on the theme ‘Metrology for the Inclusive Growth of the Nation’. The Prime Minister dedicated ‘National Atomic Timescale’ and ‘Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya’ to the nation on the same occasion.

Remains of Ice Age Woolly Rhino discovered in Siberia

The Russian media recently reported the discovery of a well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino in Siberia. The scientists find these remains as one of the best-preserved specimens of an Ice Age animal with many of its internal organs still intact.

Limit for trans fat levels in foods reduced by FSSAI

Indian food regulator, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has reduced the limit of trans fat levels to 3% for 2021. The FSSAI also looks forward to reduce these levels of trans fatty acids in fats and oils to 2% by 2022. In this regard, amendment will be done to the Food Safety and Standards Regulations.

Benefit of RoDTEP scheme extended to all export goods

The government has extended the benefit of RoDTEP scheme to all export goods. The extension of this tax refund scheme comes into effect from January 1, 2021. The move is expected to boost the exports. Earlier, the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme was approved by the Government in March 2020.

Uttar Pradesh to launch ‘Kisan Kalyan Mission’

The Uttar Pradesh Government will launch the ‘Kisan Kalyan Mission’ on January 6, 2021 with an aim to double farmers income. The program will cover all the farmers of all the assembly constituencies.