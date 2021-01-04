UP government to launch ‘Kisan Kalyan Mission’ for the farmers

The government of Uttar Pradesh will launch a special program named ‘Kisan Kalyan Mission’ on January 6, 2021, to double the income of farmers of the state. The program will cover all the assembly constituencies of the state.

Under the mission to be launched by the Uttar Pradesh government, many departments of the state government such as Horticulture, Mandi Parishad, animal husbandry, sugarcane food and supply, fisheries, and Panchayati Raj will be working together.

What will happen under ‘Kisan Kalyan Mission’?

• Various programs will be organized under the ‘Kisan Kalyan Mission’. Exhibition of Agriculture and the associate sectors will be organized which will be including the products of livelihood missions and MSME sector units.

• Under the program, farmer meetings will be organized in which scientists, progressive farmers, and the workers associated with the Agriculture Department will be explaining scientific farming. They will also provide information about the schemes of the government.

• During the events organized under the program, farmers will also be benefitted from various schemes of the agriculture department.

Government to felicitate 100 farmers under the program:

The UP government under the program is also likely to felicitate 100 ‘progressive farmers’ in each district of the state. According to the Chief Secretary of the state, 100 progressive farmers in each district will be chosen as role models and will be congratulated. The government will also prepare their databases.

The farmer will also be coached in terms of the latest farming guidelines. It will help the farmers in getting benefit from the various schemes of centre such as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Kisan Credit Cards, and PM Fasal Bima Yojana.