Top 5 Current Affairs: 5 November 2021

Rahul Dravid is new head coach of the Indian Cricket team

Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the head coach of Team India (Senior). The former Indian Skipper was unanimously chosen for the post by the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh. Rahul Dravid will take charge of the Indian cricket team from the upcoming home T20 series against New Zealand.

WHO approved COVAXIN

The World Health Organisation has granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to India’s first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN. The listing will now enable Covaxin to get emergency use approval in other countries as well that haven't yet given it a go-ahead. The approval was long-awaited by the Government of India as well as the Indian citizens.

Booker Prize 2021 announced

A South African novelist, Damon Galgut has won the 2021 Booker Prize for his novel ‘The Promise’. The novel is about the Swart family who is the descendants of Dutch settlers and is desperately trying to hold onto their farm and status in post-apartheid South Africa. The prestigious literary prize is awarded annually to the best novel written in English and published in Ireland or Britain.

UK becomes the first country to approve COVID pill

Britain has become the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing COVID-19 anti-viral pill. It has been designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus that causes COVID-19. The pill for COVID-19 will be branded as ‘Lagevrio’ in Britain.

Akash Kumar, Indian boxer, wins Bronze medal

Akash Kumar, an Indian boxer, became the 7th Indian male boxer who won a medal at the World Boxing Championships. The Indian boxer will receive $25,000 as prize money and a belt for his accomplishment. Akash suffered a 0-5 loss against Kazakhstan’s Makhmud Sabyrkhan in the 54-kg category. With the bronze medal win, he joined the league of boxers who have won medals at the men’s World Championships.