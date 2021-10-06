Top 5 Current Affairs: 6 October 2021

Annual Durga Puja Carnival cancelled

The government of West Bengal has decided to cancel the annual Durga Puja carnival for the second year in a row. The state government has also urged the people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols. The Durga puja carnival in West Bengal involves the display of top pandal themes before idol immersion. The puja has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Hockey team withdraws from 2022 Commonwealth Games

India Hockey has decided to pull out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games’ 2022 hockey competition. The decision has been taken because of the risk of contracting COVID-19 and the discriminatory quarantine rules by the United Kingdom (UK) for travellers coming from India. England has refused to consider India’s COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021 announced

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021 has been jointly awarded to Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan. The researchers have been honoured for developing new tools for building molecules that have helped in making new drugs and are more environmentally friendly. The prize will be divided for their separate work on asymmetric organocatalysis.

FIH Hockey Star Awards 2021

Gurjit Kaur has been awarded the FIH Women’s Hockey Player of the Year, A total of 5 Hockey players from India and two head coaches of both the men’s and women’s Indian Hockey teams each claimed the hockey awards across different categories at the International Hockey Federation's (FIH) Hockey Stars Awards 2020-21.

Amendments to Forest Conservation Act

The Environment Ministry has proposed to amend the Forest Conservation Act. The step has been taken to do away with the requirement of prior government approval for the development of border infrastructure on forest land. According to the Ministry, it causes delays in the implementation of critical projects.