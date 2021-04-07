Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 April 2021

Bi-monthly policy review of RBI: Check details here

The Governor of RBI Shaktikanta Das on April 7, 2021, announced the bi-monthly monetary policy review of the Reserve Bank of India. The MPC which comprises of 6 members and is headed by the Governor had met for 3 days starting from April 5.

IMF projects India’s growth rate to 12.5% in 2021

In a major boost, IMF has projected the growth rate of India to be 12.5% in 2021. It is also stronger than that of China which maintained positive growth even amid the pandemic. In 2020, India’s economy had contracted by 8 per cent according to IMF.

Turing Award 2020 goes to Alfred Aho

The AM Turing Award 2020 has been won by Professor Alfred Aho for his research and influential books on the theory underlying programming language implementation and fundamental algorithms. Turing Award is also formally known as the Nobel Prize of Computing.

Men’s Boxing World Championships 2023 to be hosted by Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s capital has been announced as the host of Men’s Boxing World Championships 2023. The news was shared by the International Boxing Association. The Central Asian Nation won 3 gold medals in boxing at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Forbes releases list of world’s richest people

The 35th annual list of the world’s richest people has been released by Forbes. This year, the billionaires' list includes 2,755 billionaires, 660 more than in 2020. Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO has retained continued to top the list, making him the richest person for the fourth year. His net worth is $177 billion.