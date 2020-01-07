Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 January 2020

Nirbhaya Case: Four convicts to be hanged on January 22, Know what is death warrant

Delhi's Patiala House court on January 7, 2020 issued death warrants against all four convicts of the landmark Nirbhaya Case of 2012. As per the warrant, the convicts Akshay, Mukesh, Vinay and Pawan will be hanged on January 22, 2019 at 7:00 AM.

Nine-judge SC bench to hear Sabarimala review petitions on January 13

A nine-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court will hear the review petitions against the landmark Sabarimala verdict on January 13, 2020. The petitions have been filed by Indian Young Lawyers Association for the review of SC’s historic judgement to allow women of all ages to visit the Sabarimala temple of Kerala.

Australia Wildfires: Everything You Need To Know

Australia is witnessing the worst-ever wildfires and blazes which have been burning for the past 4 months. The wildfires have led to the death of over 24 people so far and damage of at least 6.3 million hectares of bushes, parks and forests. Numerous towns have been evacuated and thousands of people have been forced to flee to a sheltered place. The worst effect has been on animal species koalas with their population decreasing considerably due to the bushfires.

Intensified Mission Indradhanush 2.0: All you need to know

The Government on January 6, 2020 launched the second round of Intensified Mission Indradhanush 2.0 in 35 districts of Uttar Pradesh. This second phase of the mission targets at least 90 percent vaccination coverage of children under the age of 2 years. The mission will be carried out in four different rounds between December 2019 and March 2020.

ISRO’s astronaut training hub to be established in Challakere, Karnataka

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has proposed to construct the Human Space Flight Infrastructure Centre (HSFIC) at Challakere, Karnataka. The centre will be built at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore and will become functional by 2022.