Top 5 Current Affairs: 9 August 2021

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam passes away

Anupam Shyam, know for his role in the popular TV series Man Ki Awaaz Pratigya, passed away at the age of 63 due to multiple organ failure. He was admitted to the hospital last week because of a kidney infection and was put on a ventilator. He was also known for his role in films like Bandit Queen and Slumdog Millionaire.

World’s highest motorable road in Ladakh

The Border Roads Organisation has constructed the world’s highest motorable road at Umlingla Pass in Ladakh. The road in Eastern Ladakh has been built at an altitude of 19, 300 feet and is constructed at an elevation greater than the Mount Everest base camp.

PM Daksh mobile app and portal launched

The Government has launched the PM-Daksh portal and mobile app in order to make the skill development schemes accessible to the target groups. With this, the youths of the target groups will be able to avail the benefits of the skill development programmes more easily. PM-Daksh Yojana is being implemented by the government from 2021-22.

Government asks to stop using plastic National Flags

The Central Government has asked the State Governments and UTs to ensure that people do not use plastic National Flags. The move came ahead of Independence Day. As per the Home Affairs Ministry, the appropriate disposal of the flag made of non-biodegradable items is a practical problem.

Climate Change 2021 Report

A landmark Climate Change 2021 report has been released by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. It is the world’s largest report on climate change. The report mentioned several red flags and stated the climate change is affecting every region on the planet.