Top 5 Current Affairs: 9 March 2020

Coronavirus Impact on Economy: India’s growth outlook for 2020 slashed to 5.3% by Moody’s

Moody's Global Macro Outlook 2020-2021 has revised the baseline growth forecast for India from the February assessment of 5.4 percent to 5.3 percent in 2020. The report has revised the baseline growth for all G20 economies in the year 2020.

Sanitary pad disposal bags to be made mandatory from Jan 2021

The Government has made it mandatory for the sanitary napkin makers to supply biodegradable bags with the pads from January 2021. This is due to the possible risk of infection due to the handling of the used sanitary napkins thrown in the garbage.

Coronavirus update in India: Four new confirmed cases, 3-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Kerala

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 43 in India, including 40 active cases and the previous three recovered cases. Four fresh cases were reported on March 9, including one in Delhi, one in Jammu, one in UP and one in Kerala. A three-old-year was tested positive for the virus in Kerala.

Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019: Full list of winners

Fifteen eminent women were honoured with the Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019 for their distinguished service for the emancipation of the women in the nation, especially the vulnerable women. All the awardees have shown exemplary courage in their respective fields.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final 2020: Australia beat India by 85 runs to lift trophy for record fifth time

The Australian women’s cricket team lifted the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup trophy for the record fifth time by beating India by 85 runs on March 8, 2020. This was India’s maiden T20 World Cup Final. Following a dismal bowling performance and poor fielding, India witnessed a top-order collapse when its batting turn came.