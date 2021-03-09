Top 5 Current Affairs: 9 March 2021

Inauguration of Maitri Setu bridge between India and Bangladesh

PM Modi on March 9, 2021, inaugurated the Maitri Setu bridge between Bangladesh and India. The bridge has been constructed over the Feni river which flows between India’s boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone as well as inaugurated various infrastructure projects in the state of Tripura.

IPL 2021 schedule announced: Check the complete schedule

The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League on March 7, 2021, announced the schedule for VIVO IPL 2021 to be held in India. The country will be hosting the match after a gap of nearly two years. The host cities in India will include Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. The match will start on April 9 in Chennai between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

First passenger commercial flight to Bareilly flagged off

The Ministry of Civil Aviation flagged off the first passenger flight to Bareilly from Delhi airport. The flight was operated by an all-women crew on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The airport in Bareilly, till now, did not handle commercial flights and was only used as an airbase by the Indian Air Force.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand resigns

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat has resigned from his position on March 9, 2021. He announced the decision of resigning by himself at the press conference. The CM of Uttarakhand had met BJP President JP Nadda earlier as there have been reports of discontent among BJP MP and MLAs over the functioning style of Trivendra Singh Rawat.

New railway helpline number announced

The Indian Railways has decided to merge all the helpline numbers and announced a new single number 139 for all forms of queries and complaints. All the other helpline numbers of the railways will be discontinued and merged into 139 from April 1, 2021. The new helpline number will be available in 12 languages.