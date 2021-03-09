Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from his position on March 9, 2021. The Chief Minister announced the decision himself during a press conference.

The Chief Minister announced that he had submitted his resignation to Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan earlier today. He informed that the BJP legislature party meeting has been scheduled for 10 am on March 10, 2021 at the party office.

Trivendra Singh Rawat said that his party gave him the golden opportunity to serve the State for four years. "I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as CM should be given to someone else now," said Rawat during the press conference in Dehradun

Key Details

The Uttarakhand CM had met BJP National President JP Nadda on March 8, 2021. There have been reports of discontent among a few BJP MLAs and MP over Rawat's functioning style.

Trivendra Singh Rawat had been named BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate when the party had come to power in 2017, clinching 57 out of the total 70 Assembly seats.

Uttarakhand Politics

No Uttarakhand Chief Minister except ND Tiwari has completed a full term before. Both the national parties- BJP and Congress have changed their Chief Ministers right before elections.