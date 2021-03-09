What is the new Railway Helpline Number?

The Indian Railways has merged all railway helpline numbers into a single number 139 for all queries, complaints, assistance, and quick grievance redressal during the journey.

The step has been taken to overcome the inconvenience over multiple helpline numbers. One single helpline number will be easy for commuters to remember and will help them connect with Railways for all their needs during travel.

In order to inform and educate the passengers traveling from trains regarding the new helpline number, the Railway Ministry has also launched the social media campaign #OneRailOneHelpline139.

Indian Railways integrated helpline number 139 is all set to provide resolution for your queries.



Key highlights:

• All the other railway helplines, including helpline number 182, will be discontinued and merged into 139 from April 1, 2021.

• The railway helpline number 139 will be available in twelve languages.

• Passengers will also be able to opt for Interactive Voice Response System- IVRS or can directly connect to call-center executives by pressing the asterisk button.

• There would be no need for a smartphone to call on 139. It will provide easy access to all mobile users.

• The merged helpline number, on an average basis, received 3,44,513 inquiries per day.

Merged helpline number: Key details

• The passenger has to press 1 for medical assistance and security.

• 2 for PNR status inquiry

• 4 for the general complaints

• 5 for vigilance related complaints

• 6 for parcel and goods related queries

• 7 for IRCTC operated train queries

• 8 for the complaint status

• 9 for talking to call centre executive