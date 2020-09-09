Top 5 Current Affairs: 9 September 2020

Silver Lake to invest Rs. 7500 crores in Reliance Retail

Reliance Retail Venture Limited announced on September 9, 2020, that it has raised Rs. 75,00 crores by selling 1.75% stake to the American equity private player Silver Lake. This will mark the second investment by Silver Lake in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. With this latest investment, Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio Platform account for over Rs. 9 lakh crores of RIL valuation.

David Attenborough feted with Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2019

David Attenborough, a natural historian, and a renowned author has been conferred with Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2019 through a virtual ceremony. Mr. Attenborough has been recognized for his contribution through the books and films to awaken the humankind to protect and preserve the biodiversity on our planet. While the Congress President Sonia Gandhi attended the ceremony, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh presented the prize virtually.

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical trial paused after the participant falls ill

The last phase of the COVID-19 vaccine’s clinical trial which was developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been put on hold after one of the participants fell ill in the UK. AstraZeneca has described the pause as a routine pause in case of an ‘unexplained illness’. The AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine is one of the leading vaccine candidates, whose trails are being conducted in multiple nations including the United States and India.

Child Mortality rate declined in India between 1990 and 2019

As per the report released by UNICEF, the child mortality rate in India has declined substantially between 1990 and 2019. However, the report adds that India along with Nigeria is still being accounted for almost a third of all under-five deaths in 2019. The report also warns that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has threatened the progress in eliminating the preventable child deaths globally. The number of global under-five deaths has dropped to its lower point on record in 2019 to 5.2 million from 12.5 million in 1990.

US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

The United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. His nomination is submitted by Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, who admired his efforts on brokering the Israel-UAE Peace Deal. Mr. Trump was earlier nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 by Tybring-Gjedde because of his Singapore Summit with the North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un.