Top 5 Current Affairs: 9 December 2021

Farmers protests suspended after 15 months

The farmer leaders, after 15 long months of protest, have decided to suspend their agitation. They also announced that they vacate the protest sites at the Delhi border from December 11, 2021. The decision to end the protest was taken after a long review meeting by farmer leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

Rohit Sharma becomes new Captain of India’s ODI, T20I

Rohit Sharma is the new captain of the Indian ODI and T20I teams. Sharma will be succeeding Virat Kohli, who had announced his decision to step down as the T20 captain in September 2021. Rohit Sharma will take over as the ODI captain during the three-match ODI against South Africa, which will start from January 2022.

Google Trends 2021 India

Google India has announced the results for its year in search 2021 announcing the top search trends of 2021 in India. Neeraj Chopra, Aryan Khan are on top of the list of the most-searched personalities on Google in India 2021. Check the trending searches by India on Google in 2021.

CDS Bipin Rawat passes away in a helicopter crash

CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were confirmed to be among the 13 people who died in the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash. General Bipin Rawat was the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff. He was appointed for the position in December 2019. He became one point advisor to the Government of India in matters related to the military including the Navy, Army and Air Force.

IAF Helicopter crashes in India

An IAF helicopter Mi-17V5 carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and senior defence officers and IAF pilots crashed in the Nilgiri hills. Go through the names of other officials of India who lost their lives in the unfortunate helicopter crashes.