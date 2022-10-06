Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 06 October 2022 - Nobel Prize 2022, Angela Merkel, Nicole Mann

The French author Annie Ernaux has been awarded the Noble Prize 2022 in Literature.

Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 06 October 2022
Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 06 October 2022

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma appointed as Presiding officer of UAPA Tribunal

The central government has appointed Justice Dinesh Kumar as the presiding officer of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, (UAPA) tribunal. Sharma is the justice of the Delhi High Court and has been appointed as the presiding officer in the matter of Popular Front of India and its associates.

Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature

The French author Annie Ernaux has been awarded the Noble Prize 2022 in Literature. Ernaux has been awarded for the courage and clinical acuity through which she uncovers the roots, estrangements, and collective restraints of personal memory.

Angela Merkel: Former German Chancellor wins UN refugee agency award

The former German chancellor Angela Merkel will receive the 2022 UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award. The announcement was made by the UN Refugee Agency on October 4, 2022. Merkel will be awarded the UN refugee agency prize for ‘political courage” and decisive action taken during her tenure to safeguard people forced to flee.

Nicole Mann: First Native American woman astronaut in space

A US astronaut Marine Colonel Nicole Mann is set to become the first Native American woman in space following a Nasa launch on October 5, 2022. She is one of the four astronauts who blasted off from Florida at midday bound for the International Space Station.

Nobel Prize 2022: Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, and K.Barry Sharpless win in Chemistry

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on October 5, 2022 has decided to honour Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, and K. Barry Sharpless with the Nobel Prize 2022 in Chemistry. The award will be given for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories