Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 06 October 2022 - Nobel Prize 2022, Angela Merkel, Nicole Mann

The central government has appointed Justice Dinesh Kumar as the presiding officer of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, (UAPA) tribunal. Sharma is the justice of the Delhi High Court and has been appointed as the presiding officer in the matter of Popular Front of India and its associates.

The French author Annie Ernaux has been awarded the Noble Prize 2022 in Literature. Ernaux has been awarded for the courage and clinical acuity through which she uncovers the roots, estrangements, and collective restraints of personal memory.

The former German chancellor Angela Merkel will receive the 2022 UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award. The announcement was made by the UN Refugee Agency on October 4, 2022. Merkel will be awarded the UN refugee agency prize for ‘political courage” and decisive action taken during her tenure to safeguard people forced to flee.

A US astronaut Marine Colonel Nicole Mann is set to become the first Native American woman in space following a Nasa launch on October 5, 2022. She is one of the four astronauts who blasted off from Florida at midday bound for the International Space Station.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on October 5, 2022 has decided to honour Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, and K. Barry Sharpless with the Nobel Prize 2022 in Chemistry. The award will be given for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.