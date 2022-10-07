Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 07 October 2022 - Treatment of Uyghur Muslims, NHA, Nobel Prize 2022

India abstained from voting on a United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution on holding a debate on the human rights situation in China’s Xinjiang on October 6, 2022.

The National Health Authority (NHA) under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission scheme has introduced QR Code based rapid OPD registration in the hospital. The service allows old and new patients to simply scan a QR Code and share their demographic details such as name, age, address, gender, father name, and mobile number with the hospital.

India’s first micro category drone type certification was received by the Asteria Aerospace Limited for its primitive designed A200 drone from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) on October 6, 2022.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2022, Nobel Peace Prize to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties.

Shaktikanta Das, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India launched a new “SupTech” initiative Daksh. The central bank’s advanced monitoring system is expected to make the supervisory processes more efficient.