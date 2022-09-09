Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 09 September 2022 (Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away, Neeraj Chopra wins Gold)

Queen Elizabeth II, World’s Oldest Monarch and the Longest Reigning Monarch of Britain passed away today - 8th Sept 2022 at the age of 96. The news about her passing away was confirmed by Buckingham Palace through a formal statement which read “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," said Buckingham Palace in a statement at 6:30 pm (1730 GMT). Formally known as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, her reign lasted for 70 years and seven months,

PM Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have jointly unveiled the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project. The Maitree Super Thermal Power Project is a 1320MW supercritical coal-fired thermal power plant that has been set up at Rampal, Khulna. Bangladesh PM is on a four-day visit to India. During her visit, India and Bangladesh signed seven (MoU) to boost ties between the two countries.

India’s Olympic Champion continued his golden run by adding another feather to his cap on Thursday. Neeraj won the prestigious Diamond League Finals in Zurich by securing Gold Medal with a throw of 88.44 metres. The 24-year Gold Medallist from Tokyo Olympics finished ahead of Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch and Germany's Julian Webber to script history.

India continued its decline in the UNDP Human Development Index 2021, ranking 132 out of 191 Countries. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) released a detailed report ranking countries from across the world on factors that measure human development. This is the second consecutive year in which India has registered a drop in its ranking and the first time in three decades.

Amid ongoing confrontation with China along Ladakh’s Eastern Sector, the Indian Air Force has planned to develop a new airbase in Ladakh. Indian Air Force had approached the National Wildlife Board seeking its approval for setting up a new airbase in Changthang sanctuary area, right off the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh Region. The proposal for setting up a new IAF Airbase in the Ladakh region was first moved in December 2022 following clashes with Chinese PLA soldiers at Galwan.