Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 10 August 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of World Biofuel Day, inaugurated the newly developed 2G Ethanol Plant at Panipat Refinery in Haryana. PM Modi dedicated the 2G Ethanol Plant to the nation through video conferencing. The development of the 2G Ethanol Plant at IOCL's Panipat Refinery has come at a time when India has been prioritizing the production usage of biofuels in the country.

The Health Ministry of India has given its approval to the Biological E's Corbevax vaccine as a precautionary dose for adult individuals who have been inoculated against COVID-19 using Covaxin and Covishield. Adult individuals, above the age of 18 years, can now opt to get the Corbevax vaccine as the precautionary dose. The approval for Corbevax comes as a very significant development as this is the first time a vaccine has been prescribed which is different than the ones that were already in use.

The Government of India tabled the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament. After its introduction, the Bill was referred to the parliamentary standing committee on energy for wider consultation with stakeholders. The latest bill proposes multiple amendments to the Electricity Act 2003 and also lays the groundwork for the privatization of electricity.

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 8th time on August 10, 2022, at the Rajendra Mandapam inside Raj Bhavan. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also took an oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. On August 9, Nitish Kumar announced his resignation as the CM of Bihar under JD (U)- BJP's NDA coalition government and later reached out to Bihar Governor to form a fresh government with support from RJD and other opposition parties.

The annual perseid meteor shower is expected between August 11 and August 13. However, the astrophiles are afraid of the peak hours falling on a full moon day. Read the article to know about the tips and tricks to enjoy the sparkle shower without any light limitations.