Perseid Meteor Shower 2022: Know When, Where and How to Watch the Celestial Event

Perseid Meteor Shower 2022: The annual Celestial Event of Perseid Meteor Shower is expected to occur anytime between 11th to 13th August 2022. According to NASA,the Perseid meteor shower, which peaks in mid-August, is considered the best meteor shower of the year with a maximum of 100 meteors per hour at a velocity of 39 kilometers per second.

Hello everyone! Because of clouds, we rescheduled our live feed covering the Persied meteor shower for tomorrow. The new date and time are: 11 Aug., starting at 01:30 UTC.

Join us live, online, from the comfort of your home here: https://t.co/yzsPQ0UU5Dpic.twitter.com/aRODKm9fJq — Virtual Telescope (@VirtualTelescop) August 10, 2022

What is a Perseid Meteor?

The pieces of space debris, Perseids, originated from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. Widely known for their fireballs, perseids persist through larger explosions of light and colour.The shooting star derives its name from the constellation Perseus. Though this constellation is not the source of the meteors, the constellation helps the viewer to find the right direction on the night of the shower.

How does the Perseid Meteor Shower occur?

The Perseid meteor shower peaks in mid-August and is considered to be an eye treat for all the stargazers.Space Experts say meteors around the sun leave a dusty trail behind them and every year when Earth moves through the trail ofdebris, its collision creates colourful streaks in the sky. The long bands of heavy cometary materials moving through the earth’s atmosphere turn brighter, with apparent magnitudes greater than -3.This mighty downpour of Perseids usually happens during the warm nights of summer. The meteor frequently leaves long trails of light and hue behind with about a range of 50 to 100 shoots per hour.

How to watch Perseid Meteor Shower in India?

The upcomingPerseid meteor shower is a delight for Astrophile & Stargazers. However, the peak of the shower is likely to be fainted due to the moonshine, as it coincides with a full moon day. Gazers will be able to witness the lustrous meteor tails in the Northern Hemisphere during the pre-dawn hours. However, some experts also say that it will be possible to view meteors as early as 10 PM, with naked eyes.

For people residing in urban or semi-urban areas, watching the Perseid meteor shower may be even more difficult given the light pollution. However, for such folks,Virtual Telescope project will be running a live stream of the event on its YouTube channel. The web telecast of the meteor shower will be based on the feed shared through robotic telescopes at the Bellatrix Astronomical Observatory in Italy. The live stream of the event is scheduled to start on 11th August 2022 from 7 AM onwards.