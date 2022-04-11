Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 11 April 2022

Veteran actor Shiv Subramaniam passed away on April 11, 2022. The actor-screenwriter was known for his roles in Mukti Bandhan and Meenakshi Sundareshwar. He was also a part of several Bollywood films including 2 States and Stanley Ka Dabba. He had started his career as a writer with Parinda in 1989 and further went on to appear in a number of films and television shows.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden today, during which both leaders will discuss a range of domestic and global issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate crisis. The two leaders are also expected to hold talks on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific Region.

India and the United States are scheduled to hold 2+2 talks involving Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and EAM S Jaishankar and their US counterparts US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and US State Secretary Antony Blinken. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict is likely to be the key topic of conversation at the India US 2+2 Dialogue.

DRDO and Indian Army successfully test-fired the Pinaka rocket system on April 9th. The Pinaka Mk-I (Enhanced) Rocket Systems (EPRS) is the upgraded version of the Pinaka Variant that has been in service with the Indian Army for the last decade. It has been developed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment, Pune.

The new Andhra Pradesh Cabinet comprises 25 Cabinet Ministers including 11 old and 14 new faces. Botcha Satyanarayana has been sworn in as the new Education Minister, Vidadala Rajini is the new Health Minister and Taneti Vanita has been given the crucial portfolio of Home. Buggana Rajendranath retained his Finance portfolio and Pinipe Viswarupu is the new Transport Minister.