Top 5 Current Affairs: 11 February 2022

Surat to be India's 1st Bullet Train Station

Gujarat’s Business hub Surat is all set to be India’s 1st Bullet Train Station as per the details shared by the Ministry of Railways. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is being managed by National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) at the cost of Rs 1 lakh crore of which Rs 88,000 crores will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The Station Construction project is expected to be completed by December 2024.

IRMS: Centre unifies 8 existing services of Indian Railways

The Central Government has issued a gazette notification announcing the unification of 8 Existing Services of Indian Railways under one banner of IRMS - Indian Railways Management Service. According to the official gazette notification, a total of 8 Existing Services of the national transporter Indian Railways is being combined to create the IRMS.

RailTel wins ICAI Award

RailTel has won the ICAI Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the year 2020-21 in the Public Sector Entities Category. The ICAI award was presented to the awardees by Union Minister Jitendra Singh at a ceremony held in New Delhi. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a premier accounting body of India.

4th Quad Foreign Ministers Meet 2022

On 11th February 2022, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the Fourth Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting held at Melbourne – Australia. At the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting, EAM Jaishankar called for a free and open Indo-pacific and urged member nations to work towards ensuring a rule-based international order.

IPL Auction 2022 - Where and How to Watch Live Streaming

The biggest sporting extravaganza is all set to get rolling with the IPL 2022 Mega Auction which will be held on 12th and 13th February 2022. The Mega IPL Auction 2022 will see some bidding war between 10 major teams over the next two days during which 590 short-listed players will go under the hammer transforming existing franchises as well as the creation of new squads.