Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 11 July 2022

The 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar won a gold and 2 bronze for India at the World Masters Athletics championships 2022 in Tampere, Finland on July 10, 2022.

India lost 0-1 to hosts Spain in must-win match in Hockey World Cup 2022 

The Indian women's hockey team lost by 0-1 against hosts Spain by 0-1 in a must-win crossover match at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022. Spain's Marta Segu scored in the final few minutes to give her team an upper edge. With the win, Spain has qualified for the quarterfinals and India has been knocked out of the Hockey World Cup 2022. 

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak leading UK PM race?

Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak is reportedly leading the race to become the next UK Prime Minister. Former UK Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt is the early second favourite. UK foreign Minister Liz Truss is the latest minister to announce her bid for UK PM race. There are a total of 10 candidates in the fray. 

Novak Djokovic wins 7th Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic has won his 7th Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam. He is now one Grand Slam ahead of Roger Federer in the all-time race and just one behind Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles. He is  just one Grand Slam win away from the men's record of eight held by Roger Federer.

Who is Bhagwani Devi?

The 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar won a gold and 2 bronze medal at the World Masters Athletics championships 2022 in Finland on July 10, 2022. Bhagwani Devi created history by winning  gold in 100 sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. 

