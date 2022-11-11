Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 11 November 2022 - PM Modi, IBDC, Veerangana Sewa Kendra

India will host the Women’s World Boxing Championships in 2023 in New Delhi. The decision came two years after the country was stripped of the hosting rights of men’s events for not paying the requisite fee to the global governing body. Notably, India has never conducted the men’s world championship but it will be the third time that the elite women’s competition will be held in India. The championship was held in 2006 and 2018 in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi in Bengaluru flagged off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express which is the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in India and the first such train in South India. He also flagged Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru and inaugurated Terminal 2 of Bengaluru Airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also slated to launch various development projects worth over Rs. 25,000 crores in Bengaluru.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh unveiled India’s first national repository for life science data, generated from publicly-funded research in the country. The Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC) which is established at the Regional Centre of Biotechnology has a data storage capacity of four petabytes. It is also home to the ‘Brahm’- High-Performance Computing Facility. The Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC) is committed to the spirit of data sharing as per FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable) principles.

The Government of India has amended Aadhaar regulations and has specified that the supporting documents may be updated ‘at least once’ by Aadhaar holders on the completion of 10 years from the enrolment date. Notably, the Ministry of Electronics and Information has clarified that the updation is ‘not mandatory’. The latest changes have been made by tweaking the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) regulations.

‘Veerangana Sewa Kendra’, a single-window facility, has been launched by the Indian Army for the welfare and grievance redressal of Veer Naris. The widow of a member of the armed forces, who has laid down his life for the country, whether in a war or in a military operation, is called ‘Veer Nari’. The Defence Ministry said in a statement, “Taking yet another step in leveraging technology, the Indian Army with a motto of ‘Taking Care of our Own, No Matter What’ launched a single-window facility for the welfare and grievance redressal of ‘veer naris’.