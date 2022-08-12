Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 12 August 2022

The milestone of India’s 75th Independence Day will be marked with India-made Howitzer Guns delivering the ceremonial 21-gun salute on 15th August 2022. The ceremonial 21 Gun Salute will be delivered by the Made in India Howitzer Guns. They will deliver the gun salute after Prime Minster Narendra Modi will deliver his Independence Day speech. ATAGS has been developed completely indigenously and is a flagship product of PM Modi’s Make in India campaign.

Tennis Star Serena Williams announced her retirement from the game on 9th August 2022. She will retire from active Tennis after completing US Open which will be held from late August to Sept 2022. Williams decided to make a formal announcement about her retirement through an article published in Vogue Magazine. The queen of tennis, as she is fondly referred to by her fans, will say goodbye to the game after 22 years of excellence during which she bagged 73 career singles titles and 23 career doubles titles.

Tech Giant Microsoft has joined the Government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce. Open Network for Digital Commerce, is a government-backed project which aims at providing technology-enabled solutions to enable local commerce across different sectors. ONDC project is a major technology network that is being developed to enable small merchants and mom-and-pop stores in parts of the country to use advanced technology to improve commerce.

The Government of France has decided to bestow the highest French civilian honor - Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur to Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. As per media reports, the French Government has decided to award Congress leaders for his writings and speeches. The French honour will be conferred to him when one of the French Ministers visits India. Shashi Tharoor, in 2010 also received an honor from the Spanish Government, the ‘Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III’.

The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022 came into effect on 4th August 2022. The newly enacted law will replace the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920 and empowers police and other law enforcement agencies to collect certain identifiable information (fingerprints and footprints) of persons including convicts and arrested persons.