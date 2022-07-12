Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 12 July 2022

India is expected to become the world's most populated country in 2023, surpassing China four years ahead of the earlier estimate by UN. As per the UN report, the world's total population is expected to hit 8 billion by November 2022.

Buck Moon 2022 will be visible across the world on July 13, 2022. The supermoon is known as buck moon as it is named after antlers that form automatically on the head of antelope around this time of the year.

The first image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled by US President Joe Biden on July 12, 2022. It is the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the universe, which contains light from galaxies that has taken many billions of years to reach us.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women's cricket team in the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. India is one of the five national teams that qualified for the CWG on the basis of its ICC Women's T20I ranking.