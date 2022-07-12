Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 12 July 2022

James Webb Space Telescope has revealed its first image of the early universe, which is the  deepest and sharpest infrared image of the universe.

Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 12 July 2022
Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 12 July 2022

India to become world's most populated nation in 2023?

India is expected to become the world's most populated country in 2023, surpassing China four years ahead of the earlier estimate by UN. As per the UN report, the world's total population is expected to hit 8 billion by November 2022. 

When to see Buck Moon 2022? 

Buck Moon 2022 will be visible across the world on July 13, 2022.  The supermoon is known as buck moon as it is named after antlers that form automatically on the head of antelope around this time of the year.

See first image of Early Universe by James Webb Space Telescope

The first image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled by US President Joe Biden on July 12, 2022. It is the  deepest and sharpest infrared image of the universe, which contains light from galaxies that has taken many billions of years to reach us.

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India in Commonwealth Games 2022 

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women's cricket team in the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. India is one of the five national teams that qualified for the CWG on the basis of its ICC Women's T20I ranking.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    View all