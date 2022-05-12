Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 12 May 2022

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will formally take over as the new Chief Election Commissioner on May 15, 2022. He will succeed Sushil Chandra who will demit office on May 14. Sushil Chandra has been serving as the Chief Election Commissioner since September 1, 2020.

Google Translate will now support 24 new languages including 8 Indian languages such as Sanskrit, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Konkani, Mizo, Dogri, Maithili and Meiteilon (Manipuri). Google will also be launching its first-ever smartwatch and tablet, Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet. Google has also introduced new features in Google Maps, Google Meet, Google Docs and Google Photos. Check all new changes here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the 2nd Global COVID Virtual Summit virtually at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. PM Modi will deliver his remarks in the opening session of the Global COVID Summit 2022, during which he will talk about the impact of COVID-19 and a global plan to combat the widespread pandemic.

WhatsApp has finally rolled out its most-awaited feature, the Reactions feature. WhatsApp has also released a feature to change or remove your emoji reactions from your messages on WhatsApp. The company had earlier announced that various new features will be rolling out on the app including the Communities feature along with the support for more people in a WhatsApp Voice Call.

North Korea reported its first-ever COVID-19 case on May 12, 2022. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared a ‘Severe National Emergency’, vowing to eliminate the virus from the country. Kim Jong Un has also called for tighter border controls and lockdown measures and told the citizens to completely block the spread of the virus by blocking their areas in all cities and counties across the country.