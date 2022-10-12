Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 12 October 2022 - Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary, SASTRA Ramanujan Prize

The Tamil Nadu government notifies the country's first Kadavur slender loris sanctuary on October 12, 2022. The sanctuary will be covering 11,806 hectares in the Karur and Dindigul districts of the State. The sanctuary will play a significant role in the conservation efforts initiated by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

The Union Health Ministry has launched Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS), a 24*7 tele-mental service. The service will begin with 20 states and UTs and will subsequently be expanded to the whole country. Tele-Manas initiative strives to increase access to mental healthcare in healthcare including the far-away areas.

Yunqing Tang will receive the SASTRA Ramanujan Prize for 2022. Tang is an assistant professor at the University of California, Berkeley, U.S.A. Ramanujan Prize for 2022 is presented annually to a person aged 32 and below for outstanding contributions in the field of mathematics, influenced by Srinivasa Ramanujan in a broad way.

The central government announced the names of the new Chief Justice for Karnataka, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh high courts. Justice Pankaj Mithal has been appointed as the chief justice of the Rajasthan high court. Karnataka's high court chief justice is Justice B Varale, and Justice AM Magrey has been appointed the chief justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Shri Mahakal Lok at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on October 11, 2022. It has been built in the Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of India. The temple area will increase from 2.87 hectares to 47 hectares. It will also increase the holding capacity significantly.