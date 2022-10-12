Yunqing Tang wins the SASTRA Ramanujan Prize for 2022

Yunqing Tang will receive the SASTRA Ramanujan Prize for 2022. Tang is an assistant professor at the University of California, Berkeley, U.S.A.

The award is presented annually to a person aged 32 and below for outstanding contributions in the field of mathematics, influenced by Srinivasa Ramanujan in a broad way. The award is instituted by the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology, and Research Academy(SASTRA) in 2005 including a cash prize of $10,000.

Yunqing Tang's work: Significance

Tang’s work displays a remarkable combination of sophisticated techniques, in which the geometry and arithmetic of modular curves and of Shimura varieties play a vital role. Yunqing’s results and methods are liable to have an important impact on future research in this area. Tang’s latest joint work with Frank Calegari and Vesselin Dimitrov based on modular equations is of great significance and has connections with Ramanujan’s own work. A release by Krishnaswami Alladi, chair of the SASTRA Ramanujan Prize Committee praised Tang as one of the most promising and creative mathematicians of her age and her broad-ranging contributions are compelled to have an impact in the coming decades.

SASTRA Ramanujan Prize: All you need to know

The SASTRA prize will be honored at the International Conference on Number Theory at SASTRA university during December 20-22, 2022. The committee to give the award includes Don Blasius, University of California; Jonathan Pila, Oxford University; Cam Stewart, University of Waterloo; Dan Goldston, San Jose State University; Zeev Rudnick, Tel Aviv University; and Ken Ono, University of Virginia.

Who is Yunqing Tang?

Yunquing Tang was born in China. She has done B.Sc at Peking University in 2011. Later Tang went to Harvard University for higher education. In 2016, Tang completed her Ph.D. at Harvard under the direction of Mark Kisin. She joined UC Berkeley in July 2022 as Assistant Professor after stints at Princeton University as a postdoctoral fellow, Instructor, and Assistant Professor.

