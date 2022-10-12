Centre announces new Chief Justice for Karnataka, J&K, Rajasthan, and Ladakh high courts

The central government announced the names of the new Chief Justice for Karnataka, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh high courts on October 11, 2022.

Justice Pankaj Mithal has been appointed as the chief justice of the Rajasthan high court. Karnataka's high court chief justice is Justice B Varale, and Justice AM Magrey has been appointed the chief justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

As per the Constitutional provisions, Justice Pankaj Mittal is transferred to Rajasthan as Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC, Justice PB Varale is appointed as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC & Justice AM Magrey as Chief Justice of J&K & Ladakh HC.

I extend best wishes to all of them. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 11, 2022

Justice Pankaj Mithal: Chief Justice of Rajasthan

Pankaj Mithal, born on June 17, 1961, is an Indian judge. He received his early education at St. Mary’s Academy in Meerut. Further, Mithal completed his graduation from the University of Allahabad with B.Com in 1982. ` He obtained his law degree from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. Mithal enrolled as an advocate in the bar council of Uttar Pradesh in 1985. Justice Pankaj Mithal was elevated as Jammu and Kashmir's chief justice and took oath on January 4, 2021. Mithal was also elevated as an additional judge on July 7, 2006, and took oath as a permanent judge on July 2, 2008.

Justice Prasanna B Varale: Chief Justice of Karnataka

Prasanna B. Varale was born on June 23, 1962, in Nipane. After completing his graduation in Arts and Law from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, he was enrolled as an Advocate in 1985. Varale joined SN Loya’s chamber and started practicing on the criminal and civil sides. He later worked as a lecturer in Law from 1990 to 1992 at the Ambedkar Law College, Aurangabad. He also worked as an assistant government pleader and additional public prosecutor, on the High Court bench at Aurangabad and additional standing counsel for the Union of India. On July 18, 2008, Varale was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court and on July 15, 2011, he was made permanent. The Collegium recommended the elevation of Varale as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka high court.

Justice AM Magrey: Chief Justice of Jammu&Kashmir and Ladakh

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, born on December 8, 1960, completed his graduation from the University of Kashmir with an LL.B(Hon’s). Magrey enrolled as an advocate in 1984 and started practicing in District Courts. Later he was appointed as an Additional advocate general in February 2003 with the allocation to General Administration Department, Service Selection Board, Estates Department, Vigilance Department, Health and Medical Education Department, State Service Public Commission, and SKIMS. Further in September 2009, Magrey was appointed as Senior Additional Advocate General. Magrey was then appointed as the permanent judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High court on March 7, 2013.

What is the role of the Chief Justice of the High Court?

Chief Justice serves as the Chair of the court. Their role and responsibilities cannot be bounded. However, some of their responsibilities include superintending and controlling the subordinate courts. The justice can ask for details of proceedings from subordinate courts and issues rules regarding the working of the subordinate courts. The person can also transfer any case from one court to another.

Read More

IMF cuts India’s Gross Domestic Product Growth forecast to 6.8% in 2022