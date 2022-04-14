Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 14 April 2022

India has been elected to the four key UN Economic and Social Council bodies. India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations thanked all the member states for electing India to four key bodies of UN ECOSOC. The four bodies include Commission for Social Development, Committee on NGOs, Commission of Science & Technology for Development and Committee for Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' on April 14th. It is a museum dedicated to showcase the contributions of all the former Prime Ministers since independence. PM Modi became the first visitor to buy a ticket to the museum, which has been guided by his vision to honour the contribution of all the Prime Ministers of India towards nation-building.

A massive geomagnetic storm is likely to hit the Earth today, predict NASA and NOAA after spotting a halo coronal mass ejection (CME) racing towards the Earth. The geomagnetic storm can cause a shortwave radio blackout as per NASA. It may even cause disruption in GPS functioning and damage transformers and power grid but people will not be affected.

The SVANidhi se Samriddhi program has been extended by the Housing Ministry to additional 126 cities across 14 states and Union Territories. The programme aims to provide affordable working capital loan to the street vendors. After the success of the programe in phase 1, it was decided to launch the program in additional 126 cities in India.

Ambedkar Jayanti is observed across India every year on April 14 to acknowledge and honour Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s countless contributions toward the development of a modern India. The day aims to remember Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s lifelong dedication to fighting social evils such as caste discrimination and oppression.