Top 5 Current Affairs: 14 February 2022

Check List of sold and unsold Players in IPL Mega Auction

The two-day IPL Mega Auction 2022 ended on February 13, 2022. The most expensive player was Ishan Kishan who signed a 15.25 crore deal with Mumbai Indians, followed by Deepak Chahar who received Rs 14 crore deal from his former team Chennai Super Kings.

India Ban 54 Chinese Apps Check List Here!

India has decided to ban 54 more Chinese apps that pose a threat to India's security, as per ministry of electronics and information. The newly banned Chinese apps include Garena Free Fire, Beauty Camera, Dual Space Lite, Viva Video, Sweet Selfie HD, Tencent Xriver, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Equalizer & Bass Booster and AppLock.

Assembly Elections 2022: Check voter turnout in UP

The second phase of assembly polls were held in Uttar Pradesh on February 14, 2022. Around 51.93 percent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in Uttar Pradesh. There are 586 candidates in the fray this time including five Ministers. The areas going to the polls this time are considered to be the strongholds of the Samajwadi Party.

Single-phase voting held in Goa and Uttarakhand

Single-phase assembly elections were held in Goa and Uttarakhand on February 14, 2022. While in Goa, the assembly elections took place across 40 assembly seats with 301 candidates in the fray, 70 constituencies went to polls in Uttarakhand with 632 candidates in the fray including 152 independents.

ISRO: EOS-04 Radar Imaging Satellite Successfully Launched

ISRO successfully launched EOS-04, a radar imaging satellite along with its two passenger satellites, INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD aboard Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle on February 14, 2022 from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. in Andhra Pradesh. This was ISRO's first launch mission of 2022.