Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 14 March 2022

The centre has removed the co-morbidities clause for administering precautionary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to those above 60 years. The precautionary doses will now be made available for all those aged 60 years and above from March 16.

The Power of the Dog' won BAFTA 2022 award for Best Picture and Best Director, Will Smith won Best Actor for his role in 'King Richard' and Joanna Scanlan won the Best Actress for her role in 'After Love'. Encanto won BAFTA 2022 for Best Animated Film and Belfast won Outstanding British Film award. Check complete list of BAFTA 2022 winners.

Rishabh Pant scored the fastest 50 in Test cricket for India, surpassing Kapil Dev's record during India's second test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. Pant scored 50 off 28 deliveries, which is the 13th fastest fifty in Tests in the world. Kapil Dev had held the record previously by scoring 50 off 30 deliveries against Pakistan in 1982.

The Rashtriya Indian Military College will induct girls cadets from July 2022 for the first time in its 100-years history. The college is set to induct five girl cadets. A total of 568 girls from across the country have given the entrance for the five seats.

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann submitted his resignation as MP from the Sangrur constituency to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla earlier today. He will be sworn in as the new Punjab Chief Minister on March 16 from the native village of Bhagat Singh and has urged people to come there to witness the swearing-in ceremony.