Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 14 October 2022 - Himachal Pradesh Election Dates, Abdul Latif Rashid

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the website for the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF) ‘Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot’ (MBKS) during a function at the National War Memorial Complex on October 14, 2022, in New Delhi. AFBCWF is a tri-service fund, utilized for the grant of immediate financial support of ex-gratia, to the next of kin and dependents of battle casualties.

President Droupadi Murmu laid the foundation stone for various programs in Assam. These comprise the inauguration of the supercomputer facility, 'Param Kamrupa', under the National Supercomputing Mission. It also includes a laboratory for the design and development of high-power microwave components at IIT Guwahati.

The Election Commission announced that all 68 Assembly segments of Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase of the election on November 12, 2022, and the results will be declared on December 8, 2022. The period of Himachal Pradesh ends on January 8, 2023. The HP assembly has 68 seats, of which 35 are marked as the majority. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP bagged the election by winning 44 seats and Congress 21.

The Iraqi parliament elected Kurdish politician Abdul Latif Rashid as the new president. The decision was made after hours of several rockets struck Baghdad’s, Green Zone. Abdul Rashid has replaced Iraqi Kurd Barham Saleh as the head of state after the two-round vote in the parliament on October 13, 2022. Rashid won the election by more than 160 votes against 99 for Saleh.

Fifty-two Indian scientists have been placed in the top two percent of the world in the 2023 Alper Dodger (AD) Science Index. India ranks number 21 in the list of top 2 percent of scientists, whereas the US stands with 4,935 of the world’s top scientists. 216 countries’ scientists are listed in the “general ranking”, with 50, 245 Indian scientists.