52 Indian Scientists in top 2% of world, tops study high-energy particle physics

Fifty-two Indian scientists have been placed in the top two percent of the world in the 2023 Alper Dodger (AD) Science Index. India ranks number 21 in the list of top 2 percent of scientists, whereas the US stands with 4,935 of the world’s top scientists.

216 countries’ scientists are listed in the “general ranking”, with 50, 245 Indian scientists. The assessment was published on October 10, 2022, and it is a ranking and analysis system based on the scientific performance and added value of the scientific productivity of individual scientists.

Alper Dodger(AD) Science Index: Key details

The AD Science Index used the total and last 5-year values of the i10 index and the h-index and the Google scholar citation scores. i10 index is the number of publications with a minimum of 10 citations. The h-index is a metric that uses both the productivity and the citation impact level. Scholars are ranked in 11 subjects consisting of agriculture and forestry, business and management, engineering and technology, arts, economics and econometrics, design and architecture, education, theology, medical and health science, social science, and others.

India at Alper Dodger (AD) Science Index

A professor of Punjab University B Singh working in the field of high-energy particle physics ranked at the top of the scientist's list from India. Singh has been ranked number 124 in the world. B.Singh was also a part of the international team of scientists 1995 that discovered the subatomic particle, top quark, in 1995. Singh continues to work on examining the behavior of high-energy subatomic particles. Some of Singh’s recent work includes the study of high-energy collisions and decays of subatomic particles in particle accelerators. There are nine Indian scientists under the world’s top 500 ranking. Dipanwita Dutta, a researcher at Bhabha Centre for Atomic Research is ranked second in India with an h-index of 219 and approx 277,588 citations throughout her research. Some of the recent research Dutta is on the study of subatomic particles that are emitted as a result of high-energy atom collisions. Dutta’s most cited paper is one from 2012 on a new boson at the Large Hadron Collider. Gagan Mohanty of TIFR, AK Mohanty of BARC, and Anirban Saha of Sholini University of Biotechnology and Management Science are also included in India’s top five working in the field of high-energy particle physics.

Institutes with the top 2% of Scholars

Harvard University has the maximum number of top 2 percent of scientists in the world. 576 of the university are on the list, followed by Stanford University with 377 and Oxford University with 252 scientists. 4 Indian institutes with 4 each scientist are listed in the top two percent. The institutes are Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Institute of Chemical Technology and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata, and Variable Energy Cyclotron Center. Other scientists on the list are three each from IITs Madras and Bombay, Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC), and Banaras Hindu University.

What is Alper Dodger(AD) Science Index?

The AD Scientific Index is a ranking and examination system based on the scientific performance and the added value of the scientific productivity of individual scientists. It also provides rankings of institutions based on the scientific characteristics of affiliated scientists.