Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 14 September 2022 (G20 Presidency, Modern Slavery, Hindi Diwas 2022)

The strategically key Kibithu military garrison was named after India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on September 10, 2022 around nine months after he died in a helicopter crash. Bipin Rawat commanded his Battalion 5/11 Gorkha Rifles at Kibithu from 1999-2000 as a young Colonel and contributed immensely to strengthening the security structure in the area. Kibithu is situated near the LAC and is the easternmost military garrison of India.

India will assume one year of G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. It is also expected to host over 200 meetings across the country during its Presidency tenure. The G20 summit is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10, 2023. The rotation of the G20 presidency occurs every year among the member nations.

According to UN reports, 50 million people were living in Modern Slavery in 2021. The number of people in modern slavery has increased in the last fast years, with 10 million more people in 2021 as compared to 2016 as per the reports. The crime and violation of fundamental human rights are known as Modern Slavery.

HDFC bank becomes the first bank in India to issue an Electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG) in partnership with National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL). e-BG will be issued through an API- based digital workflow on the NeSL portal. Electronic Bank Guarantee eliminates the physical documentation associated with a bank guarantee and it becomes available digitally to the beneficiary.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 to highlight the significance of the Hindi language and to appreciate its beauty of it. Each state in India has its own regional language and one of them is Hindi which is written in Devnagari Script. India has a maximum number of Hindi-speaking regions and stands as the fourth in the world after English, Mandarin, and Spanish.