Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 15 June 2022
Global Wind Day which is also known as World Wind Day is observed every year on June 15 to realize, address and execute the wind energy and the possibilities that it brings along for the future.
What is I2U2?
India, Israel, US and the UAE have formed a new grouping called -I2U2 . The grouping will hold its first virtual summit in July 2022. The I2U2 group has been formed at the initiative of the US to re-energize and revitalize American alliances all over the world.
Global Wind Day observed on June 15th
World Wind Day is observed every year on June 15 to address and execute wind energy and possibilities that it brings along for the future. The day aims to highlight significance of clean energy and how it should be on priority. The day throws light the importance of clean and renewable energy resources and how the wind is one of them.
Neeraj Chopra shatters own National Record with 89.30 Metre Javelin throw
Neeraj Chopra has achieved a new National world record, breaking his previous one with a throw of 89.30m at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 in Finland. This was the 24-year-old's first tournament after Tokyo Olympics 2022. He won a silver medal in the tournament.
How Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will induct Agniveers under Agnipath Scheme?
The Indian Defence Force is set to undergo a massive change with the approval of the historic Agnipath Scheme on June 15, 2022. Under the scheme, Indian youth will be given the opportunity to serve the Armed Forces as ‘Agniveers’ for a period of four years. The Agnipath Scheme announced by the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs.
Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative launched
The US State Department launched Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative on June 14. The initiative is aimed at bringing together 20 emerging young civic leaders from India and the United States. It is named after two great luminaries of India and the US- Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Martin Luther King Jr. , who were known as the patrons of civil rights and social justice.
