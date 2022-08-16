Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 16 August 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on India’s 75th Independence Day from Red Fort, Delhi on August 15, 2022. Prime Minister Modi in his speech outlined a roadmap for the next 25 years which will be India’s ‘Amrit Kaal’, and also set the goals that are to be achieved as the country progresses towards its 100th year of Independence.

The Government of Tamil Nadu has notified its 5th Elephant Reserve in the state at Agathiyamalai in Tirunelveli district. The Agasthiyamalai Elephant Reserve will be spread across 1,197.48 sq. km of land and will cover Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli areas. The announcement was made on World Elephant Day 2022 by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the social media platform Twitter.

The Reserve Bank of India announced new digital lending rules or norms to regulate digital loans and check malpractices. The announcement of RBI’s new norms for digital lending comes at a time when the sector has been reporting an increased number of cheating and malpractices. The new framework announced by the Central Bank to manage Digital Lending Ecosystem is based on the recommendations of a working group for digital lending which was released in November 2021.

FIFA - the apex governing body for football in the world has announced that it has banned AIFF with immediate effect. The ban by FIFA on AIFF - All India Football Federation comes following a crisis that has been brewing at the football’s apex regulator in the country for months. All India Football Federation (AIFF) is India’s national regulator of the sport and has been in the news recently due to the ongoing crisis. The decision to ban AIFF from FIFA was passed unanimously by the Bureau of the FIFA Council.

Chenab Railway Bridge, which is being constructed as part of the Kashmir Railway project got its Golden Joint on 14th August 2022. On Saturday, the Indian Railways announced the inauguration of Chenab Bridge's Golden Joint. The Golden Joint of a Bridge is the connecting two ends of the deck of the bridge. Once constructed fully, the bridge will be 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower and will be a crucial link in the railway connectivity network being developed in the Kashmir Valley.