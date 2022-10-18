Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 18 October 2022 - Chief Justice of India, One Nation One Fertilizer

Karim Benzema won his first Ballon d’Or on October 17, 2022, and Barcelona star Alexia Putellas became the first woman to win back-to-back Ballon d’Or trophies. Benzema became the second oldest player to win the award at the age of 34 after Stanley Matthews grabbed the first Ballon d’Or in 1956 at the age of 41. Benzema came up as the first French player since Zinedine Zidane to bag the top award.

Roger Binny, the highest wicket-taker of India's triumphant 1983 World Cup campaign, has been officially elected as the 36th Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president. Binny was the only candidate to file a nomination for the post and was elected unopposed at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Binny succeeded former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, whose three-year tenure as the board chief came to end.

Shehan Karunatilaka, a Sri Lankan author wins the Booker prize for “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida”. Booker Prize is one of the most prestigious rewards in the world. Karunatilaka is the second Sri Lankan to get the award. Shehan Karunatilaka, born in 1975 is a Sri Lankan writer, mostly known for his 2010 debut novel Chinaman: The Legend of Pradeep Mathew.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice DY Chandrachud as the new chief justice of India. Justice Chandrachud will take his official oath on November 9, 2022. His service will be effective from November 9, 2022, to November 10, 2024. He will be the 50th CJI and will succeed Justice UU Lalit. Chandrachud is also the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new scheme - Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana - One Nation One Fertiliser. Under the scheme, it is compulsory for companies to market all subsidized fertilizers under a single brand 'Bharat'. Farmers will get quality crop nutrients at low cost under the 'One nation, One fertilizer'.