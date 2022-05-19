Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 19 May 2022

A Parliamentary Committee of Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice is scheduled to hold a meeting for the consideration of ‘The Mediation Bill, 2021’. The bill aims at promoting and facilitating mediation, particularly institutional mediation. The Mediation Bill, 2021, also states that the conduct of all mediations will be governed by the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The Religious Worship Act 1991 bars conversion of any place of worship and provides for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August, 1947. The controversial Religious Worship Act 1991 is in news because of the ongoing Gyanvapi Masjid Case, where reportedly a shivling was found during a videography survey of the Mosque premises.

The Mathura District Court has approved hearing of a petition in the lower court over the removal of Shahi Idgah Masjid. A Mathura local court had earlier agreed to hear a plea seeking the videography of Shahi Idgah Mosque. The Mosque lies adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi. The decision came amid the videography survey of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme Court has ordered a stay on the proceedings on Gyanvapi Mosque Survey at the trial court on May 19. The apex court will instead hear the matter on May 20, 2022. The hearing was due today after the survey report was submitted claiming that a shilling has been found inside Masjid Complex. The Muslim side claims that it is a fountain and has also contended that allowing the videography survey was in contrary to the Religious Worship Act 1991.

Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur has announced two schemes to incentivize shooting of foreign films in India. India has offered foreign filmmakers incentives up to Rs. 2.5 crores for the co-production and hiring of local manpower in such ventures. The incentives are aimed at promoting India as a filming destination and attract investment from foreign filmmakers.