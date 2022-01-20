JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Top 5 Current Affairs: 20 January 2022

Created On: Jan 20, 2022 19:36 IST
Tennis player Sania Mirza announces retirement plans

India’s first women’s tennis superstar Sania Mirza announced her retirement plans and confirmed that the 2022 season will be her last. The star tennis player who won six Grand Slams and reached the summit of the WTA doubles ranking is also the first Indian to break into the top 30 in the WTA singles ranking.

Check ICC ODI Team of the year 2021

The ICC Men's ODI Team of the year 2021 has been revealed and the Captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team Babar Azam has been named as the captain of the team. The ICC Team of the Year recognizes 11 outstanding cricketers all over the world for their outstanding performance with either bat or ball or their all-rounder capabilities in the previous calendar year. 

Indonesia to build new Capital

The Parliament of Indonesia approved a bill to relocate the country’s capital from Jakarta to Nusantara. The new capital city of Nusantara will be built on Borneo Island, in the forested province of East Kalimantan. The latest decision has been taken amid growing concerns over the long-term sustainability of Jakarta amid climate change.

Six U19 players of India tested positive for COVID-19

The under-19 skipper of India Yash Dhull has tested positive for COVID-19 along with deputy skipper Sheikh Rasheed and four others players. The positive tests have forced the players out of India's Group B U19 World Cup match against Ireland scheduled in Tarouba, Trinidad on January 19, 2022. In total, six U19 players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Republic Day Parade 2022 tableaux

India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day to commemorate the Indian Constitution which came into effect on January 26, 1950. For the Republic Day Parade every year, the different states and Union Territories present their tableaux to Defence Ministry, which is then further selected for the parade. Read how the tableaux are selected and designed.

