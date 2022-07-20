Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 20 July 2022
Japan has world's most powerful passport, India ranked at 87
Japan has the world's most powerful passport, as per Henley Passport Index 2022. The holder of the Japanese passport will get visa-free access to 193 countries. India has slipped to 87th place with visa-free access to 60 countries.
Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as new Sri Lankan President
The six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as the new President of Sri Lanka in a parliamentary vote on July 20th. He will succeed Gotabaya Rajapaksa who submitted his resignation recently after the presidential palace was stormed by protestors.
James Webb Space Telescope damaged permanently?
The James Webb Space Telescope has reportedly suffered irreparable damage due to a strike by micrometeorites. Six micrometeorites had struck the world's most powerful telescope's primary mirror, causing damage that could be more serious than expected earlier.
Climate Change causing severe heatwave in Europe?
As per experts, climate change is causing searing heatwave and wildfires in Europe. UK broke its all-time high temperature record on July 19th, hitting 39.1 degrees Celsius. The experts warn that the intense heatwave is causing high levels of ground-level ozone that is harmful for human health.
