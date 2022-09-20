Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 20 September 2022- INS Ajay Decommissioned, Arctic wolf ‘Maya’

INS Ajay was decommissioned after 32 years of glorious service on September 19, 2022. The ceremony was conducted in a traditional manner at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. The national flag, naval ensign, and the decommissioning pennant of the ship were lowered for the last time at sunset. INS Ajay was a part of the 23rd Patrol Vessel Squadron.

Smithsonian researchers have discovered a new extinct species that belong to the same ancient lineage as New Zealand’s living tuatara. The finding of the insect-eating animal, an old rhynchocephalian is expected to shed light on the survival of its current relative, the tuatara. Rhynchocephalians are a unique group of creatures that evolved during the Triassic Period.

For the first time in the world, a wild Arctic wolf was successfully cloned by a Beijing-based gene firm. The cloning of the Arctic wolf also called polar or white wolf is considered a milestone achievement in saving rare and endangered species through cloning technology. The donor cell of the wolf came from the skin sample of a wild female Arctic wolf and its oocyte was captured from a female dog.

India, France, and the UAE held their first trilateral meeting in New York beside the UN General Assembly session. They shared ideas on a new and better contemporary way of doing diplomacy with a focus on the “active exchange” of ideas between UNSC members and strategic partners. S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister arrived in New York on September 18, 2022, to participate in the high-level 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Scientists have developed a face mask that can identify common respiratory viruses, such as influenza and Covid-19, in the air as droplets or aerosols. If specific viruses are present in the air, the extremely sensitive mask may inform people via their mobile devices within 10 minutes. Respiratory pathogens causing COVID-19 and H1N1 influenza spread while talking, coughing, and sneezing through small droplets and aerosols released by infected people.