Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 22 November 2022 - Gandhi Mandela Award, WHO, IFFI 2022

India and Australia will now implement the free trade agreement on a mutually agreed date as the Parliament of Australia on November 22, 2022, approved the pact between the two countries. The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) needed ratification by the Parliament of Australia before its implementation. In India, such pacts are approved by the Union Cabinet.

Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama was on November 19, 2022, awarded the ‘Peace Prize’ by the Gandhi Mandela Foundation. The religious leader was selected for the award in 2020, however, it could not be given to him because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now with the situation normalizing, Gandhi Mandela Award was presented to the Dalai Lama by the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it was thrashing out a new list of priority pathogens that risk sparking pandemics or outbreaks and are required to be kept under close observation. As part of the process, the United Nations health agency is convening over 300 scientists to consider the evidence on more than 25 viruses and families and bacteria. The updated list of pathogens that could cause future pandemics is expected to be out by early 2023. The list was first published in 2017.

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal announced India’s first National Centre of Excellence for Green Port and Shipping. It is an initiative by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping towards providing greener solutions. As per the official statement, India intends to increase the share of renewable energy to 60 percent of the total power demand of each of its major ports from a present share of less than 10 percent. This will be through solar and wind-generated power.

Chiranjeevi was named the Indian Film Personality of the Year during the opening of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur made the announcement during the film festival. The minister also said that the Indian Film Personality of the Year award to Chiranjeevi is an acknowledgment of the actor’s multi-decade contribution as an actor, dancer, and producer in Indian Cinema.