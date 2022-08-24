Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 23 August 2022

India test-fired VL-SRSAM Missile System from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur in Odisha. The Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO for the Indian Navy.

Uttarakhand’s Garhwal region is all set to be home to India’s first commercial space situational awareness observatory. The observatory will be developed by Bengaluru-based start-up Digantara and will be used to track satellites and space debris.

In a breakthrough discovery, a new species of Bat has been discovered in India and Sri Lanka by a team of international researchers. The species of bat discovered by the team has distinct physical characteristics including long fingers as compared to other species.

Central Government has given its approval for the launch of UP Parivar Kalyan Card using Aadhaar authentication. The UP Family ID plan is a scheme under which Family IDs will be provided to family units of residents living in Uttar Pradesh.

Union Government has awarded GI Tag to Bihar’s Mithila Makhana - foxnuts. The decision by the government comes as part of its mission to increase and boost farmers’ incomes. The attribution of the Geographical Indication (GI) tag to Mithila Makhana will help the farmers who grow the foxnuts get the maximum price for their premium produce.