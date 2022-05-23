Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 23 May 2022

WHO has confirmed that around 92 Monkeypox cases and 28 suspected cases have been detected in 12 member states across three WHO regions. The cases have been reported in countries that are not endemic to the monkeypox virus and they also do not have a travel history to nations where animals carrying the virus live. WHO has undertaken epidemiological investigations to investigate the origin of the outbreak and so far, the reported cases have no established travel links to endemic areas.

Bharat Bandh has been called on May 25th on the demand of the All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF). The bandh has been called after the centre refused to conduct a caste-based census of the Other Backward Castes (OBC). The Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP), Neeraj Dhiman also raised problems related to the use of EVMs in elections and the non-implementation of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.

The Supreme Court on May 20, 2022 transferred the Gyanvapi mosque case to the Varanasi district court observing that a "more seasoned hand" should deal with the case. The court's May 17 order for protection of the "Shivling" and allowing access to Muslims to offer prayers at the mosque will continue. The Varanasi district court will now resume hearing of the Gyanvapi Masjid case on May 23.

The World Health Organisation honoured India’s one million ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers at the 75th World Health Assembly for their outstanding contribution to advancing global health, demonstrated leadership, and commitment to regional health issues. The ASHA workers were recognized for ensuring those living in poverty can access primary healthcare services.

The World Turtle Day is celebrated every year across the globe on May 23 to raise awareness about helping turtle survive and thrive in their natural habitat. The main objective of the day is to educate people about the things that they can do to protect the habitats of turtles as well as tortoises. Turtles reportedly date back to the time of dinosaurs, which is over 200 million years ago.