Top 5 Current Affairs: 24 January 2022

Vice President of India Venkiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in Hyderabad, Telangana. The Vice President has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week following the COVID protocol and has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested. He was seen paying floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in Hyderabad.

Check Republic Day tableaux 2022 list

The Republic Day parade 2022 will have 17 military bands, 16 marching contingents, and 25 tableaux of various states, departments, and the armed forces. Uttar Pradesh tableaux during the Republic Day parade will highlight the Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple as well as the State Government’s One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

ICC Awards 2021 winners

The International Cricket Council has continued its tradition of recognizing all the incredible performances in its annual ICC Awards 2021 ceremony. In ICC Awards 2021, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year while South Africa’s Lizelle Lee has earned the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021.

Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 Winners List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with the winners of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for the years 2021 and 2022. A total of 29 children were honored with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 and they were selected from all regions across India for their outstanding achievement in social service, sports, innovation, bravery, art and culture, and scholastic.

India withdraws from AFC Women’s Asia Cup 2022

The Indian women's football team has withdrawn from the ongoing AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. The decision came after several players tested positive for COVID-19. India is the host of the ongoing football tournament. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed that India has withdrawn and their remaining matches stand canceled.