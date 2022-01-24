JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Top 5 Current Affairs: 24 January 2022

The Republic Day parade 2022 will have 17 military bands, 16 marching contingents, and 25 tableaux of various states, departments, and the armed forces. 

Created On: Jan 24, 2022 19:44 IST
Top 5 Current Affairs
Top 5 Current Affairs

Vice President of India Venkiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in Hyderabad, Telangana. The Vice President has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week following the COVID protocol and has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested. He was seen paying floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in Hyderabad. 

Check Republic Day tableaux 2022 list

The Republic Day parade 2022 will have 17 military bands, 16 marching contingents, and 25 tableaux of various states, departments, and the armed forces. Uttar Pradesh tableaux during the Republic Day parade will highlight the Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple as well as the State Government’s One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

ICC Awards 2021 winners

The International Cricket Council has continued its tradition of recognizing all the incredible performances in its annual ICC Awards 2021 ceremony. In ICC Awards 2021, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year while South Africa’s Lizelle Lee has earned the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021.

Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 Winners List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with the winners of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for the years 2021 and 2022. A total of 29 children were honored with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 and they were selected from all regions across India for their outstanding achievement in social service, sports, innovation, bravery, art and culture, and scholastic.

India withdraws from AFC Women’s Asia Cup 2022

 The Indian women's football team has withdrawn from the ongoing AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. The decision came after several players tested positive for COVID-19. India is the host of the ongoing football tournament. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed that India has withdrawn and their remaining matches stand canceled.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    View all