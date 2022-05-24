Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 24 May 2022

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

The Varanasi Court on May 24, 2022 decided to hear the Order 7 Rule 11 application filed by the defendants questioning the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women on May 26.

Created On: May 24, 2022 18:00 ISTModified On: May 24, 2022 19:20 IST
Centre calls meeting with restaurant owners over levy of service charge

Union Consumer Affairs Ministry has called for a meeting with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) to discuss on the issue of levy of service charge by restaurants. The Ministry will be highlighting four key issues related to service charge, which includes restaurants making service charge compulsory and adding service charge in the bill in the guise of some other fee or charge.

Varanasi court to hear Muslim side’s plea on May 26

The Varanasi Court has decided to hear the Order 7 Rule 11 application filed by the Muslim side questioning the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women on May 26. The court has invited objections from both parties to the Commission Report. Varanasi Court on May 24, 2022 decided to hear the Order 7 Rule 11 application filed by the defendants questioning the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women on May 26. The court has invited objections from both parties to the Commission Report within 7 days. 

Qutab Minar not a place of worship, existing status cannot be altered: ASI

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has filed the Saket District Court on May 24, 2022 stating that Qutub Minar is not a place of worship and its existing status cannot be altered. ASI stated that there is no provision under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR Act) 1958, under which worship can be started at any living monument.

PM Modi attends Quad Summit in Japan, says Quad a Force for Good, makes Indo-Pacific better

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Quad Summit on May 24, 2022 along with the leaders of the United States, Japan, and Australia. Quad Summit 2022 aims at providing an opportunity to the four leaders of the leading economies to review the progress of the grouping’s initiatives as well as exchange views on the developments in the Indo-Pacific. 

Inter-State Council reconstituted

The Inter-State Council has been reconstituted to promote cooperative federalism. The council, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comprises CMs of all states and UTs with the legislature and six Union ministers as its members. The council will now also comprise 10 Union Ministers as permanent invitees, instead of four as earlier.

